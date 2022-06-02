8 Creative Uses for Mason Jars (Warm Pancakes in a Jar, Doing It Yourself quick fix, and much more!)

Mason jars are not simply for Grandmas as well as their homegrown pickles any longer! There are plenty unique and versatile uses for this classic kitchen area staple. Observe my personal sector on innovative Uses for Mason containers….and especially when Marlon Wayans (top recognize for aˆ?White Chicksaˆ? and aˆ?Scary Movieaˆ?) got a scare of his personal when he encountered the delight of sampling the well-known, south delicacy: Cold, Uncooked Blueberry Pancakes in a Jar. Hey, it had been only a prop, I wasn’t expecting anyone to actually devour they!

1. rotate your own blender into a quick fix! I favor the thought of the Magic Bullet and it’s capability to make personalized smoothies predicated on private needs. But my personal 14-year-old blender is still alive and throwing, thus I really don’t need to (nor would you like to) buy one a lot more appliance to take up precious space for storing.

Did you know that a general mason container may be used in place of the pitcher of many blenders? Yes, it certainly can! A lot of detachable blade assemblies screw right onto a small-mouth Mason jar. I like to put a couple of aˆ?smoothie kitsaˆ? (in other words. a mix of proteins powder, ultra Seed, P2P, flax-seed, etc.) in jars during my kitchen pantry, next add my favorite frozen good fresh fruit for an easy, single-serve smoothie. And because I am able to take in they directly from the container, discover less dishes to completely clean. Which is a WIN-WIN for me!

Picture Credit Score Rating

2. Blueberry Pancakes in a container. On an active weekday morning who wants to end up being caught flipping pancakes over a hot griddle? Maybe not myself! This is exactly why I LIKE this amazing time-saver of obtaining ready-to-cook individual Blueberry Pancakes in a Jar. Your kiddos can only grab a jar, pop it inside the microwave and morning meal was served…all while you are slowly rolling out of bed.

Ingredients 1 cup flour (I prefer whole-wheat pastry flour) 1 TB cooking dust 2 TB glucose (or Stevia) 2 TB melted butter 3/4 mug milk products Blueberries (new or frozen)

Integrate flour, cooking powder, and sugar in limited pan, and whisk until blended. Lightly blend in melted margarine and whole milk until merged. Never over mix.

Shop immediately in ice box. Whenever ready eat, only seize one, get rid of the top, and cook during the microwave oven (1 second for tiny containers, or 90 seconds for big containers). Top with warm syrup.And the good thing: it is possible to devour these straight out associated with the jar. That is COURSE with a capital aˆ?K,aˆ? ya’ll!

3. Make-ahead green salad in a container. These are generally amazing to arrange several days ahead of time, shop in the fridge and grab when you’re lead outside or simply want a simple meal at home. One of the keys will be coating the hefty and moist elements 1ST, so that the different stuff stays clean and new. Here is an example of simple tips to covering the green salad:

1) BOTTOM aˆ“ dressing/liquid 2) significant ingredients which hold-up really when submerged in dressing aˆ“ beans, cucumbers, radishes, onion 3) Heavy things that you may not wish directly touching the dressing when accumulated 4) Leafy greens/light ingredients that take-up countless area aˆ“ spinach, kale, chard, arugula 5) a tiny bit of heavy feature items aˆ“ nuts, vegetables, dried-fruit, croutons, feature herbs 6) leading aˆ“ colorful materials to improve your tastebuds as soon as you put available the jar aˆ“ fruits, edible flowers, herbs

Picture Credit

4. Do-it-yourself Powder Sugar Shaker. I love to sprinkle some powdered glucose on french toast or brownies, but inevitably absolutely an enormous mess that comes after whenever sex hookup apps for android We get that crumpled case. To prevent that, I set some servings in a Mason container, grab a lid, hammer and small tack complete. Make a number of holes and…voila…you’ve have yourself a mess-free option to appreciate all those things white, powdery goodness!

Pic Credit Score Rating

5. Foam milk products without a frother. Do not have a fancy-schmancy espresso device with connected dairy steamer? Don’t worry. Simply fill a tiny jar with some milk products (no more than halfway) and shake until the milk products keeps doubled sizes. Pop-off the top and microwave the whole milk approximately 30 seconds.

Image Credit

6. Do-it-yourself Food Gifts Jars. Well, duh, this option’s pretty self-explanatory, but i really couldn’t leave it out. We’ve probably all received or considering a aˆ?Cookie Mix in a Jar.aˆ? In 2010 we offered ChexA® Muddy BuddiesA® xmas Surprise Jars. See the tutorial here.

7. Store Bulk ingredients When I get back from Sprouts, i has a number of huge, plastic handbags saturated in dried beans, quino and raw almonds. To keep facts neat and tidy inside kitchen, i take advantage of my personal handy-dandy KitchenAid expert Funnel to easily complete the containers and save my volume stuff on the shelves. I think my personal border-line OCD hubby values the effort, too.

8. frost Leftover Soups and Stews in containers. I’m sure a lot of us are attempting to result in the change from plastic to glass regarding foods space because current studies have linked chemicals like BPA, phthalates, and PFCs to health concerns in human beings. Whenever you can, I like to incorporate containers for things we intend to save for very long intervals. We’ll fill a jar with leftover soup, screw regarding cover, label it making use of a sharpie, and put they when you look at the fridge. Make sure to just fill to 2/3 chock-full of water to accommodate development otherwise the container may split.