From open-minded partners to inquisitive singles, Feeld is open to folks seeking explore their unique dating and connections in a safe and exclusive space.

Relationships for individuals. Feeld may be the alternative dating system for lovers and singles, available to all sexes and intimate identities. A space where you could check out their interactions and locate your individuals, Feeld is just one of the biggest open-minded communities worldwide.

Select your humans around the globe

Relate genuinely to human beings globally in Feeld’s brand new virtual cores.

Likely be operational, not uncovered. Enjoy their desires in a safe & private space.

For Open-Minded People

You can expect the choice to set pages with someone, an enthusiast or an interesting pal and to explore Feeld as several.

20+ sexual identities to pick from like:

Heterosexual. Bisexual. Heteroflexible. Homosexual. Pansexual. Queer.

20+ sex identities to choose from and seek out like:

Agender. Cisgender. Gender Queer. Non-Binary. Transgender.

Feeld is free of charge to use however for the full Feeld experiences, there is the Majestic account. It comes with improved attributes instance who’s got appreciated your on app, including private photo apparent only to their relationships and enjoying a lot more considerable confidentiality solutions.

As seen in: VICE, nyc era, Dazed & puzzled, modern and Vanity Fair.

You need to be about 18 yrs old to view and use Feeld.

The app is free of charge to download and employ.

Extra services can be obtained once you join the Majestic account, an optional paid membership solution that funds the app’s developing.

Subscriptions ought to be maintained from the people and auto-renewal might turned off when you go to the user’s accounts configurations after acquisition.

If you find yourself provided a trial, the 7-day test begins whenever a part signs up your membership through her iTunes fund. The registration will be recharged regarding 7th day unless the associate cancels a day prior to the 7-day demo stops.

Any unused part of a totally free trial stage might be forfeited if the representative buys a registration.

To cancel the account, customers must cancel directly through their iTunes account.

Cancellations start at the end of the existing subscription course.

All acquisitions become charged towards fees system you employ when you join a fruit ID in your iTunes account and will show up as Feeld on your own iTunes declaration.

- it isn’t the end of enjoyment. You can now interact with humans global in Feeld’s brand new virtual Cores.- You’ll additionally find a selection of improvements throughout the software.

Outstanding but glitchy

Good software. I’ve came across some great, enjoyable, and tolerant someone right here. can not state enough about this.

I actually such as that the community is relatively little at this point. Since it can make men and women focus on each other, and not just “throw out” matches like they actually do on traditional relationships software (whenever there’s an endless level of some other prospective suits offered). Furthermore, if you’re gonna put your self nowadays, you’re likely considerably intentional about really communicating and meeting with new-people.

Only issue could it possibly be’s glitchy — making use of the identical issues going on for around half a year. It willn’t appear to be an excellent difficult system, so I’m speculating to just don’t place any efforts into repairing them. Furthermore in half a year You will findn’t observed an app revision readily available (appears like those happen each month or so with almost every other sorts of app).

Creator Response ,

Hi, thanks to suit your honest feedback!

Our developers are working 24 / 7 to repair the bugs which our members event. We discharge regular changes for application. You will want to see these news inside the software Store, in case you cannot read them, kindly communications the help team and we’ll explore this for your family.

We wish to learn your ideas about Feeld! Kindly, give us an email to cure@feeld.co therefore’ll love the opportunity to chat to you. Thanks for your patience and comprehension!

Love the concept, dislike the software

Feeld is an excellent tip for an app. Everyone loves so it’s intended to be a space in order to connect specifically with lovers, individuals who desire to join couples, and those that tend to be more on the twisted region of the spectrum. Not one application (even gay hookup apps) provides that approach.

That said, the application is actually affected with functionality dilemmas, as much have noted. The like/dislike ability does not constantly work, the research variables don’t constantly put, the messaging ability is simply ineffective, not to mention, it’s not best that fb is needed to sign up for a merchant account. Everything of use was hidden behind a paywall: a lot more users, even more look alternatives, knowing that preferred you, etc. The builders regarding the application have made it extremely difficult to make use of if you don’t pay money for a membership, and I’m failing to pay $16 for this app.

Moreover, around only is not a big sufficient swimming pool of consumers during my room. That’s maybe not the applications failing, needless to say, however it is a reason we don’t like using it. And, whilst like/dislike feature is enjoyable, it seems like a lot of users only want to observe numerous suits they’re able to bring for a fast pride improve. It’s truly aggravating to match with people and then discover that they’re perhaps not in fact thinking about chatting or conference.